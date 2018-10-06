× Strong thunderstorms south/east of Chicago Saturday afternoon/early evening

The cold front that pushed through Chicago earlier today will be moving away from our area later this afternoon. Along and ahead of the frontal boundary showers and strong thunderstorms will occur with damaging wind gusts possible.

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch valid until 9PM CDT for north-central Indiana that extends west into east-central Illinois (blue-shaded counties on the headlined map). This Watch includes Ford and Iroquois Counties in Illinois and Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties in Indiana.

