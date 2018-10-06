× Flash Flood Watch in effect for a good portion of the Chicago area until early this Saturday afternoon – scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the forecast into early next week

A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect for the area along and north of Interstate-80 until early Saturday afternoon (dark-green-shaded area on the headlined map). The remainder of the afternoon the more intense storms will be confined to the area south of Chicago into northwest Indiana – see the Excessive Rainfall Outlook and Thunderstorm probability maps below.

Low pressure will track off to the northeast through southern Lower Michigan this afternoon carrying the associated cold front well south and east of Chicago, diminishing our chances of showers/thunderstorms over much of our area. However the front will become stationary orienting west-east across central Illinois tonight into Sunday with a continued chance of scattered showers/thunderstorms here through Sunday into Monday

Excessive Rainfall map for Saturday…

Probability of thunderstorms 3PM to 7PM Saturday…