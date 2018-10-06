× Ex-Illinois Rep. Schock to face corruption trial in June

CHICAGO — Former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock’s public corruption trial is now scheduled for June in federal court in Chicago.

The former Illinois congressman was once a rising Republican star and a formidable GOP fundraiser. He’s now accused of using campaign money and his congressional allotment for personal expenses and the extravagant redecorating of his Capitol Hill office in the style of the TV series “Downton Abbey.”

The Chicago Tribune reports the Republican from Peoria will stand trial on June 10 before U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly.

A federal appeals court refused to dismiss the charges in May. The trial could take a month.

The case was originally assigned to a federal judge in central Illinois. But a judge there recused himself after being removed from a separate case for having improper communication with prosecutors.