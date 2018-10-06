Chicago Marathon climatology and the week after (Oct. 8-14)
-
A heat hiatus amid lower humidities—NO 90s in the coming week; resurging tropical moisture to fuel late week t-storms; Chicago weather history’s clear: the heat will be back
-
Showers—some thundery—to continue sweeping Chicago; “wavy” jet stream to send abnormal late-season warmth/humidity streaming north into the Midwest the first half of coming work week; damp “NE” winds for Sunday’s Marathon
-
Florence’s winds are easing, but its torrential downpours are not; serious flooding to worsen as “catastrophic” rains continue drenching North Carolina; slowdown in U.S. weather movement keeping Chicago warm—humidities due to take off Sunday
-
After girl drowns in Lake Michigan, petition seeks extended lifeguard hours
-
Powerful “SSW” winds to deliver Fall 2018’s 14th 80-degree day fueling severe weather in Wisconsin, portions of Minnesota and Iowa; late night showers due here—heavier rains arrive later this week; deep Western U.S. trough signaling 80s here and Plains/Rockies snows next week
-
-
Powerful storms lambaste the region leaving damage in their wake after racing through at highway speeds: 55 to 60 mph; storm gusts as high as 70 mph clocked—heaviest downpours generated 1”+ rains; coolest weather in 5 months settles in over coming days; 50s predicted Saturday
-
WGN-TV CELEBRATES 40 YEARS WITH CHIEF METEOROLOGIST TOM SKILLING
-
Dry, tranquil weather may turn wetter later this week
-
October weather — late summer heat, or early winter chill
-
Weather to turn more summer-like as October begins
-
-
Summer weather to return following damp, cool weekend
-
WGN-TV PRESENTS ALL-NEW “STORIES OF HOPE: FACING BREAST CANCER” IN SUPPORT OF BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH
-
Southwest monsoon helping nudge core of hot weather into the nation’s mid-section; Chicago area is headed for a string of five 90s Thursday through Monday amid surging humidities; storm chances to rise