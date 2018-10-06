Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ St. Louis
- The Blackhawks beat Ottawa, 4-3, thanks to a goal from Patrick Kane less than a minute into overtime. The Hawks outshot the Senators 43-25 in the game, including 17-5 after the second period.
- The Blues lost to Winnipeg, 5-1, in their opener. The five goals allowed by the Blues are tied for their most in the first game of the season since 1991-92.
- The Blues went 3-1-0 against the Blackhawks last season, scoring at least four goals in each of the three wins. The Blues scored three goals in the third period in their final matchup, something they only did five times last season.
- Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews both had two points in the win against Ottawa. It is the 76th time in which both skaters had at least two points in the same game, the fifth most by any NHL duo since the two started in 2007-08.
- Vladimir Tarasenko has posted 30+ goals and 30+ assists in four consecutive seasons, the longest active streak in the NHL and the longest by a Blue since Brett Hull’s six-season streak from 1988-89 to 1993-94.
- The Blues allowed four goals in the third period against Winnipeg. Last season, they allowed 86 goals in the third compared to 54 in the first, the second-largest decrease (-32) in the NHL (Wild, -40).