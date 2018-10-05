Dear Tom,

When a hurricane picks up water from the ocean and drops it on land, is the rain salty?

Marilyn Meiner,

Morton, Ill.

Dear Marilyn,

It is not salty; rainwater is always salt-free. Hurricanes derive their energy primarily from the heat of ocean water (at a temperature generally at or above 80 degrees). That is why hurricanes weaken when they move inland: they are deprived of their main source of energy.

In addition, hurricanes derive their moisture from evaporated ocean water. But when water evaporates and becomes vapor, only pure water evaporates — anything else that is dissolved in the water is left behind and remains in the ocean. Upon condensation, the water that appears is fresh.

However, it’s true that wind-whipped ocean spray is salty because the spray is actually composed of tiny droplets of ocean water.