Tiffani Thiessen cooks up some yogurt pancakes!

Tiffani Thiessen is an actress from NBC's Saved by the Bell as Kelly Kapowski and now a cookbook author for "Pull up a Chair". She stopped by to make some of her yogurt pancakes with whipped maple butter. She grew up having family dinners every night, so she wanted to bring that back with this cookbook. She loves cookbooks especially the look and aesthetic of them. She even points out most of them she doesn't even use, she just likes to have them around.

She also runs her own blog that includes recipes, how-to's, design concepts, etc.

