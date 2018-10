WHEATON, Ill. — Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy at a children’s play center in Wheaton.

Brady Doherty, of Glen Ellyn, died Tuesday morning at My Gym, located at 43 Danada Square.

The exact cause of his death is unclear and the coroner is still investigating.

There’s been no word from officials at My Gym.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.