River flooding in northern Illinois

Due to recent rains and subsequent runoff, Minor flooding is occurring on the Shirland segment of the Pecatonica River and Rockton and Latham Park segments of the Rock River in northern Illinois, and with potentially heavy rains in the next 48 hours, the forecast on these segments is for Moderate flooding by early next week. Even though the Rock River at Byron was below flood this Friday morning, the forecast is for Moderate flooding should anticipated heavy rains occur. Segments of these rivers under flood warnings are depicted in light green on the headlined map.

Following are the latest stages and flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…