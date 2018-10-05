Repeated thunderstorms threaten flooding Saturday

A Flash Flood Watch will continue in effect Saturday, as low pressure slowly moves east across northern Illinois. “Training” of storms – developing and repeatedly moving across the same area will end up with some locations picking up 1 to 3-inches or more, resulting in localized flooding and rising rivers. Flooding in progress on portions of the Pecatonica, Rock and Fox Rivers will likely be increased and persist longer with the additional rains.

With southwest flow at upper levels aloft, it looks like another low pressure system will move out of the central plains through our area, triggering another round of potential flood-producing downpours Saturday night through Sunday night. A significant buckle in the jet stream over the western U.S. will result in strong southerly flow returning at lower level and the injection of much warmer and more humid air into our area beginning Monday and continuing into mid-week.