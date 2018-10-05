Rachele Lynae jams out with us this morning!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Country recording artist Rachele Lynae is known for her storytelling lyrics with a mix of country, pop and guitar-driven rock. Rachele reveals another side with the release of her new faith-based single, “Guy In The Sky.” Cowritten by Rachele Lynae, Danick Dupelle, and Patricia Conroy, this thought-provoking ballad explores the way humans relate to God.

The choice to release the song was inspired by Rachele's dream to benefit charity through her music. Rachele partnered with Music For Relief to raise funds and attention to the needs of wildfire victims and gifted the new song to anyone who chose to give. “Guy In The Sky” is now available on iTunes and Spotify along with a video for the song on YouTube.

A seasoned performer, Rachele’s career highlights thus far include taking her high-octane tour all across the country, sharing the stage with country’s hottest stars like Keith Urban, The Band Perry, Chris Young, Kelsea Ballerini, Randy Houser, the late Leon Russell, and many more. She has sang the national anthem for the Boston Celtics and the New York Mets, and has been featured in All Access, Billboard, Country Weekly, PEOPLE Country, The Huffington Post, and FOX news to name a few. While promoting the release of “Guy In The Sky”, the songwriter is currently writing and recording for her next project.

She will be performing in Chicago on October 5th, 2018 at 9:30pm at Bub City Bar B Que, 435 N. Clark Street, Chicago, IL.

For more information on her shows:

Website: www.rachelelynae.com/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/rachelelynae

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/RacheleLynae

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RacheleLynae