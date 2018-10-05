Midday Fix: The Heisenberg Uncertainty Players perform live
John Dorhauer and The Heisenberg Uncertainty Players
Event:
Heisenberg Uncertainty Players is a jazz big band that performs their own original music, and they recently arranged The Beatles’ Abbey Road album. They will be performing Abbey Road in its entirety on Sunday, October 7, at the Mainstage Theater at Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.
Heisenberg Uncertainty Players plays Abbey Road
featuring Wredling Middle School Jazz Band
Mainstage Theater at Pheasant Run Resort
4051 E Main St, St. Charles
Sunday, October 7
3:00 P.M.
$20/$15/$10 students