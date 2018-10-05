× Midday Fix: The Heisenberg Uncertainty Players perform live

John Dorhauer and The Heisenberg Uncertainty Players

Event:

Heisenberg Uncertainty Players is a jazz big band that performs their own original music, and they recently arranged The Beatles’ Abbey Road album. They will be performing Abbey Road in its entirety on Sunday, October 7, at the Mainstage Theater at Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.

Heisenberg Uncertainty Players plays Abbey Road

featuring Wredling Middle School Jazz Band

Mainstage Theater at Pheasant Run Resort

4051 E Main St, St. Charles

Sunday, October 7

3:00 P.M.

$20/$15/$10 students

huplayers.com

https://www.pheasantrun.com/