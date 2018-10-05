Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michael Buffer was ready to rumble with us this Morning in Studio 1!

World famous “Ready to Rumble” ring announcer, Michael Buffer will be the exclusive ring announcer at Wintrust Arena on Oct 6th for the premier boxing match “Worlds Collide”.

Michael Buffer rose to sports celebrity with his catchphrase “let’s get ready to rumble” a phrase synonymous with some of the most iconic moments in Boxing history. Buffer’s unmistakable voice has been heard center ring for bouts involving Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Oscar De La Hoya, and countless other champions. His other credits range from the Stanley Cup and NBA Finals, to the World Series, NFL playoff games and even a stint at World Championship Wrestling announcing for Hulk Hogan. He comes to Chicago as the preeminent ring announcer in the world.

Worlds Collide Background

Worlds Collide is a premier boxing event that will be hosted by Matchroom Boxing. The bill offers an exciting and diverse group of fighters including:

Mexican American world-rated Welterweight and former two-weight World champion Jessie Vargas headlines the bill as he targets Puerto Rican World Super-Lightweight title challenger, Thomas Dulorme.

Brooklyn’s brash Heavyweight star Jarrell Miller meets Polish legend Tomasz Adamek.

Unbeaten Russian puncher Artur Beterbiev defends his IBF World Light-Heavyweight against fellow unbeaten Briton Callum Johnson.

Daniel Roman defends his WBA Super-Bantamweight crown against World title challenger Gavin McDonnell.

Along with these World stars, Chicago fight fans will be able to back two of their own on the night, with unbeaten Bantamweight prospect Shawn Simpson in action along with former World Lightweight title challenger Jessica McCaskill – who will be hunting history to become Chicago’s first Women’s World champion when she challenges WBC World Super-Lightweight champion Erica Farias.

Tickets for October 6 are on sale now priced $40, $60, $100 and $200 and are available from:

Online at Ticketmaster: http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/07005506EDA47F37

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Michael-Buffer-15309892402/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/realmichaelbuffer

Website: www.letsrumble.com