Medical marijuana use up 80 percent in Illinois, report says

CHICAGO — An Illinois Department of Public Health report says medical marijuana use is up more than 80 percent in the state.

The Chicago Tribune reports that more than 46,000 people have used medical marijuana in Illinois this year. Almost 75 percent of patients are more than 40 years old.

The report says the most common conditions treated are PTSD, fibromyalgia and cancer. Other common qualifying conditions are spinal cord disease and injuries, traumatic brain injuries and post-concussion syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

Officials say the number of medical marijuana users will likely continue increasing.

Gov. Bruce Rauner recently signed into law a measure that allows medical marijuana to be prescribed instead of opioid painkillers. The law also eliminates the fingerprint and criminal background check requirements that delayed applications.