Lunchbreak: Coconut Fish Stew

Texas de Brazil will mark its 20th Anniversary on October 13th. In celebration of the anniversary, the family-owned Brazilian-American steakhouse will offer throwback pricing ($28.50) in domestic locations on Monday and Tuesday, October 8th and 9th. introduces They also have released a new varietal from their private label wine collection, bottled by Chilean winemaker Santiago Margozzini. The limited edition XX “Celebration Series” MontGras offers a superb red blend of Cabernet, Syrah, and Carmenere, providing an ideal pairing for succulent churrasco grilled meats. Available October 13 for $69 per bottle while supplies last.

TIPS

1) This is a popular dish in the northern parts of Brazil, where fish is a dietary staple and coconut is largely available. It has become a favorite dish on Texas de Brazil’s salad area.

2) There is flexibility when it comes to seafood in this recipe. You can use any white fish (such as cod) and you can select shrimp of any size (which can be left whole or peeled and deveined as desired).

3) Like Paella, the dish can be cooked and served in the skillet.

4) If you can find the palm oil, we choose this rather than butter because it gives a lovely golden color to the dish and we recommend trying to find it.

5) If desired, the dish can be accompanied by white rice or boiled potatoes.

RECIPE

Moqueca de Peixe co Coco (Coconut Fish Stew)

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 tbsp unsalted butter or 2 Tbsp palm oil

1/3 cup olive oil, divided

Six 6-8 Oz. fillets of white fish (approx. 1 inch thick)

Salt

White pepper

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 large yellow onion, cut into ¼ inch slices, divided

3 bell peppers (preferably one yellow, one red, and one green) cut into ¼ inch strips, divided

2 ripe tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped

Juice of 2 lemons

1 bunch cilantro, chopped, divided

1 can unsweetened coconut milk

Method

In ovenproof skillet, heat the butter and half of the olive oil over medium heat. Season the fish with salt and white pepper, then dredge both sides of the fish with flour. When the butter and oil mixture is hot, fry the fish fillets 2 or 3 at a time for about 3 minutes per side. Just enough to cook the exterior and give it some color. Transfer the fish to a plate.

In the same skillet, saute the garlic and half of the onions for about 2 minutes. Add half of the peppers and saute for 1 minute. Add the chopped tomatoes and stir. Turn off the heat and return the cooked fish (along with its juices) to the skillet. Pour the lemon juice over the fish, then sprinkle with half of the chopped cilantro. Stir the coconut milk with a fork and pour over the seafood. Place the remaining raw peppers and onions on top of the seafood, season with salt and white pepper and drizzle with the remaining olive oil.

Transfer the skillet to a 425 degree oven and cook for about 15 minutes, or until the fish and vegetables are cooked through and the coconut milks starts to bubble. Before serving, sprinkle with the remaining cilantro.