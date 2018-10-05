Listen: World’s Greatest Newspaper Television Podcast – Episode 3

https://tribwgntv.files.wordpress.com/2018/10/00-wgntvp-ep-3-final.wav

WGNTVP turns three episodes old this week…

In this episode, Ross returns from his honeymoon, and describes his favorite moment in an aural adventure like no other. Plus, do you know who Frazier Thomas is? Can you pick him out of this lineup of WGN personalities?

A viewer text message inspires Brian to quiz some of the millennial WGN anchors to see if they know their station history. And after that, Brian sits down with WGN Security Director Friday. She tells us what she wants for Christmas. Oh yeah, and we listen to some viewer voicemails.

You can listen to the third episode of the revolutionary new podcast in the player above…or via the links below.

To watch Friday host Pat Tomasulo at her home for a viewing of ‘The Walking Dead,’ click here. To watch Friday swipe left a bunch of times on Tinder, click here.

