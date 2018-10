× Gusty thunderstorms with heavy rainfall spreading east across northern Illinois and the Chicago Metro area- Flooding possible

Showers and thunderstorms cover nearly all of northern Illinois along and north of I-80 this evening. The heaviest thunderstorms are occurring in a band extending from near O’Hare Airport to the Quad Cities. Some of these storms are producing heavy, flooding rains along with wind gusts as high as 40-50 mph.

A flash flood watch is in effect for much of the area through 1 pm Saturday.

Flash flood watch in effect through 1pm Saturday.

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 841 PM CDT FRI OCT 5 2018 ILZ010-011-019-060215- DE KALB IL-LA SALLE IL-LEE IL- 841 PM CDT FRI OCT 5 2018 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN LA SALLE...EASTERN LEE AND SOUTHERN DE KALB COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM CDT... AT 840 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 7 MILES WEST OF PAW PAW, OR 10 MILES NORTH OF MENDOTA, MOVING EAST AT 50 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. THIS STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL BE NEAR... PAW PAW AROUND 850 PM CDT. SHABBONA AROUND 855 PM CDT. LELAND AROUND 900 PM CDT. WATERMAN AROUND 905 PM CDT. SANDWICH, HINCKLEY AND SOMONAUK AROUND 910 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THIS STORM INCLUDE WEST BROOKLYN, COMPTON, LEE, STEWARD AND MILLINGTON. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 73 AND 95. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 99 AND 101. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.