× Flash Flood Watch in effect for most of the Chicago area later this afternoon and overnight tonight – severe storms possible

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for later this afternoon and overnight for a good portion of the Chicago area, primarily for counties adjacent to and north of Interstate-80 (dark-green-shaded counties on the headlined map). The Flash Flood Watch extends west into Iowa and north into southern Wisconsin. Localized flooding thunderstorm downpours will be widespread – storms “training” – repeatedly developing and moving over the same areas enhancing flooding potential. Rainfall totals in the next 24 hours could be in the 3 to 5-inch range at some locations. A few of the strongest thunderstorms may have the potential of producing damaging winds and large hail.

Rains this morning will saturate soils, some areas to the north already water-logged due to previous rains, setting the stage for quick runoff and flash flooding tonight when heavy rains hit. Note on the Excessive Rainfall map below produced by the Nation Weather Prediction Center – the Moderate Risk for localized flooding depicted by the red “bulls-eye” over the area under the Flash Flood Watch. The National Storm Prediction Center has our area included in the Marginal Risk for severe storms (second map below).

Excessive Rainfall map for Friday/Friday night…

Severe storm outlook for Friday/Friday night…