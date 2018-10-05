Marchers block streets in response to Van Dyke verdict

CHICAGO – Demonstrators marched through the streets of Chicago Friday in response to the guilty verdict in the Jason Van Dyke trial.

A jury has found Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with murdering Laquan McDonald, guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. He was found not guilty of official misconduct.

A large group of people marched through the streets of downtown Chicago Friday afternoon. The group started at city hall and awaited the verdict.

The cheered and chanted and eventually began moving.

Around 5 p.m. part of the group locked arms and blocked the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Ontario Street.

Protesters locking arms after taking over the intersection of Michigan and Ontario on the #magnificentmile #VanDykeMurderTrial @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/2R5FZTl0wy — Gaynor Hall (@gaynor_hall) October 5, 2018

#CHICAGO: Demonstrators are now near Michigan/Wacker (are stopped @ the bridge) — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) October 5, 2018

Around 4:15 p.m. the group made their way on to Michigan Avenue. The group was momentarily blocked by Chicago police but were eventually let on to the street and blocked traffic.

Protestors have moved onto Michigan Ave. and are heading NB. @WGNTV — Amy Rutledge (@AmyRutledgeWGN) October 5, 2018

Earlier the group marched near Madison Street and LaSalle Street.

Activist: “We made history today, but the fight isn’t over.” They’re marching in the street near Madison and Lasalle #VanDykeMurderTrial @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/NbmVOo6bpp — Gaynor Hall (@gaynor_hall) October 5, 2018

When the verdict was read in open court, the group outside the Cook County courthouse erupted in cheers.

“Justice is justice, this is America,” Joseph Watson said. “It’s not just about being black, it’s about justice. And it’s about being American.”

It was the first time in at least 50 years that a Chicago police officer was found guilty of murder in an on-duty shooting.

“Today shows that police officers can’t continue to be judge, jury and executioner,” activist Ja’Mal Green said. “They can’t take to the streets and decide our fate with their guns, with their bullets.”

The case has been viewed as a test, and perhaps a turning point, in the long-standing controversies over racial profiling, the use of force and police accountability.

“Our fight has just begun. We are not happy because at the end of the day this does not take targets off of our children’s backs,” activist Eric Russell said. “This just lets one racist killer cop. Jason Van Dyke’s soul belongs in hell and his body can rot in a cell.”

Many of the demonstrators said they were leaving the courthouse to join the demonstration at city hall.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.