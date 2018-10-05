Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk Exclusive Interview and The Grand Prize Game!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bob Odenkirk can currently be seen in Season 4 of AMC's acclaimed drama, "Better Call Saul". He will also serve as Eric Idle's moderator on the stage at Pfeiffer Hall when Idle discusses his new book, "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life." Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville is delighted to bring Idle's genius to a very special event at Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave. Naperville, IL on October 6th at 7:00PM.

Odenkirk is also teaming up with John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad and director Ilya Naishuller to develop, produce and star in the action thriller "Nobody", and is currently in development on the FX miniseries Night of the Gun, based on the memoirs of late New York Times columnist David Carr. Bob Odenkirk is also set for Sony Pictures' Little Women, the remake which is being directed and written by Greta Gerwig. The previously announced cast includes Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlon, James Norton, and Louis Garrel. This picture will reunite Odenkirk and Streep, both of whom starred in the Oscar-nominated feature, The Post.

Don't forget to tune in on Monday October 8th, 2018 for the Season finale of "Better Call Saul".

