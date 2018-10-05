Adopt-A-Pet: Animal Care League
Kira Robson, Executive Director
Jen Devine, Development & Events Manager
Animal Care League
1011 Garfield St Oak Park, IL 60304
Event:
Animal Care League’s 6th Annual Barktoberfest
Saturday, October 20th
7-11 p.m.
Fitzgerald’s Side Bar | 6615 W. Roosevelt | Berwyn, IL 60402
Barktoberfest guests will enjoy live music, delicious German food, an open bar including beer, wine and specialty cocktails, great raffle prizes, a chance to meet ACL adoptables and great company!
The Barktoberfest event will support Animal Care League’s efforts to help homeless animals in the community.
Tickets can be purchased at: www.animalcareleague.org