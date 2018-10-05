× Adopt-A-Pet: Animal Care League

Kira Robson, Executive Director

Jen Devine, Development & Events Manager

Animal Care League

1011 Garfield St Oak Park, IL 60304

www.animalcareleague.org

Event:

Animal Care League’s 6th Annual Barktoberfest

Saturday, October 20th

7-11 p.m.

Fitzgerald’s Side Bar | 6615 W. Roosevelt | Berwyn, IL 60402

Barktoberfest guests will enjoy live music, delicious German food, an open bar including beer, wine and specialty cocktails, great raffle prizes, a chance to meet ACL adoptables and great company!

The Barktoberfest event will support Animal Care League’s efforts to help homeless animals in the community.

Tickets can be purchased at: www.animalcareleague.org