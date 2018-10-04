Wrigleyville Taco Bell to close at end of October

CHICAGO -- The end is near for the Taco Bell in Wrigleyville.
The Chicago Tribune reports the fast-food restaurant at 1111 W. Addison St., across from Wrigley Field, will close at the end of this month.
Demolition is scheduled to begin Nov. 1.
Developers are planning a three-story retail building in its place, with a gym and climbing wall on the top two floors.
They're still looking for tenants for the first-floor.
Two hotels, a large apartment building, and several new bars and restaurants opened in the neighborhood this season.
41.946921 -87.657355