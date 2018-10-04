× Study: 1/3rd of West & South Side residents carry guns

A new study offers some perspective on the high level of gun violence in Chicago’s West and South Side neighborhoods.

The study, by the Urban Institute, finds that one-third of residents in those areas carry guns for self-protection.

More than one-third report being shot at.

Victims of gun violence are three times as likely to be armed, but it is not clear whether they got their guns before or after being attacked.

And people who carry guns believe they won’t be punished for using them.

Last year, barely one-sixth of gun homicide cases were solved.