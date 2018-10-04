Showers build to thundery downpours at times going into weekend; disturbance responsible has entrained Pacific Hurricane Rosa remnants and feasted on a fresh supply of Gulf moisture; brief 70s possible Saturday —but cool readings to dominate ahead of 80s first half of next week
-
Summer-like weather this weekend
-
Cooler and cloudy for the weekend
-
Sunny skies, temps in the 70s
-
Cooler weather arrives
-
Much cooler weekend ahead
-
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain later in week
-
Partly sunny and breezy Thursday, highs in the 60s
-
Stormy weekend, spiking temperatures could hit 80 Monday
-
Cool weekend, warmup with storms next week
-
Warmer on Tuesday, temps dip later in week
-
-
Record highs Thursday followed by cooler, sunny weekend
-
Warmer temps later in week
-
More hot and humid days ahead