Safe Passage worker seriously injured in shooting on West Side

CHICAGO — A Safe Passage worker was seriously injured during an exchange of gunfire between two shooters on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened around 8:20 a.m. Thursday in the 5600 block of West Corcoran Place in the South Austin neighborhood.

The worker, believed to be in his 20s, was shot in the back.

Officers responding to shooting at Central and Corcoran in the 15th District. A safe passage worker was wounded in an exchange of gunfire between two offenders. PIO responding pic.twitter.com/5SMhujO1Z4 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 4, 2018

The man was transported to Loyola University Medical Center in serious condition. Police do not believe he was the intended target.

No arrests have been made and Area North Detectives are investigating.

The shooting happened near Austin Town Hall Park and Edward K. Duke Ellington Elementary School.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.