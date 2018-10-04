× River flooding in northern Illinois

Due to recent rains and subsequent runoff, Minor flooding is occurring on portions of the Pecatonica River at Shirland and the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park in northern Illinois, and with potentially heavy rains in the next 48 hours, the forecast on both segments has been increased to anticipated Moderate flooding by early next week. In addition indications are the Rock River will approach flood also at Byron and Dixon, as well as the Fox River at Algonquin and Montgomery where Flood Advisories are in effect. Segments of these rivers under flood warnings/advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Following are the latest stages and flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…