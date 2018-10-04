River flooding in northern Illinois
Due to recent rains and subsequent runoff, Minor flooding is occurring on portions of the Pecatonica River at Shirland and the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park in northern Illinois, and with potentially heavy rains in the next 48 hours, the forecast on both segments has been increased to anticipated Moderate flooding by early next week. In addition indications are the Rock River will approach flood also at Byron and Dixon, as well as the Fox River at Algonquin and Montgomery where Flood Advisories are in effect. Segments of these rivers under flood warnings/advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.
Following are the latest stages and flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu Oct 4 2018
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Niles 10.0 3.40 07 AM Thu -0.58
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 12.40 07 AM Thu -0.63
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 5.39 06 AM Thu 0.58
Gurnee 7.0 4.61 06 AM Thu 0.02
Lincolnshire 12.5 8.55 07 AM Thu -0.29
Des Plaines 15.0 10.46 07 AM Thu -0.27
River Forest 16.0 7.28 07 AM Thu -0.98
Riverside 7.5 4.09 07 AM Thu -0.63
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 8.56 06 AM Thu 0.28Advisory
Montgomery 13.0 12.48 07 AM Thu -0.01Advisory
Dayton 12.0 8.02 07 AM Thu 0.10
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.54 07 AM Thu -0.66
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.14 07 AM Thu -0.47
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.55 07 AM Thu -0.77
Shorewood 6.5 2.81 07 AM Thu -0.48
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 3.24 06 AM Thu -0.06
Foresman 18.0 4.36 07 AM Thu -0.05
Chebanse 16.0 2.43 07 AM Thu -0.03
Iroquois 18.0 4.10 07 AM Thu 0.00
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 2.91 07 AM Thu -0.04
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 2.72 07 AM Thu -0.04
Kouts 11.0 3.72 07 AM Thu 0.04
Shelby 9.0 4.38 07 AM Thu 0.03
Momence 5.0 1.45 07 AM Thu -0.02
Wilmington 6.5 0.99 07 AM Thu -0.03
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 2.67 06 AM Thu -0.04
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 1.96 07 AM Thu 0.00
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 5.25 07 AM Thu -0.03
South Holland 16.5 5.10 06 AM Thu 0.00
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 0.79 07 AM Thu -0.13
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 2.37 07 AM Thu -0.10
Leonore 16.0 2.91 07 AM Thu -0.18
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 5.85 07 AM Thu 0.18
Ottawa 463.0 459.56 06 AM Thu 0.01
La Salle 20.0 12.87 07 AM Thu 0.26
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 2.87 07 AM Thu -0.03
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 4.94 06 AM Thu 0.04
Perryville 12.0 8.69 06 AM Thu -0.39
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 13.14 07 AM Thu 0.90Moderate
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 10.03 06 AM Thu 0.03Moderate
Latham Park 10.0 M M MModerate
Rockford (Auburn St) 9.0 4.51 07 AM Thu 0.14
Byron 13.0 12.16 07 AM Thu 0.19Advisory
Dixon 16.0 13.72 06 AM Thu 0.35Advisory