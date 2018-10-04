River flooding in northern Illinois

WATCH LIVE: Jason Van Dyke trial

Due to recent rains and subsequent runoff, Minor flooding is occurring on portions of the Pecatonica River at Shirland and the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park in northern Illinois, and with potentially heavy rains in the next 48 hours, the forecast on both segments has been increased to anticipated Moderate flooding by early next week. In addition indications are the Rock River will approach flood also at Byron and Dixon, as well as the Fox River at Algonquin and Montgomery where Flood Advisories are in effect. Segments of these rivers under flood warnings/advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Following are the latest stages and flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu Oct 4 2018

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Niles                 10.0     3.40  07 AM Thu  -0.58
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    12.40  07 AM Thu  -0.63

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     5.39  06 AM Thu   0.58
Gurnee                 7.0     4.61  06 AM Thu   0.02
Lincolnshire          12.5     8.55  07 AM Thu  -0.29
Des Plaines           15.0    10.46  07 AM Thu  -0.27
River Forest          16.0     7.28  07 AM Thu  -0.98
Riverside              7.5     4.09  07 AM Thu  -0.63



Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater    9.5     8.56  06 AM Thu   0.28Advisory
Montgomery            13.0    12.48  07 AM Thu  -0.01Advisory
Dayton                12.0     8.02  07 AM Thu   0.10

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.54  07 AM Thu  -0.66

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.14  07 AM Thu  -0.47

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.55  07 AM Thu  -0.77
Shorewood              6.5     2.81  07 AM Thu  -0.48

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     3.24  06 AM Thu  -0.06
Foresman              18.0     4.36  07 AM Thu  -0.05
Chebanse              16.0     2.43  07 AM Thu  -0.03
Iroquois              18.0     4.10  07 AM Thu   0.00



Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     2.91  07 AM Thu  -0.04

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     2.72  07 AM Thu  -0.04
Kouts                 11.0     3.72  07 AM Thu   0.04
Shelby                 9.0     4.38  07 AM Thu   0.03
Momence                5.0     1.45  07 AM Thu  -0.02
Wilmington             6.5     0.99  07 AM Thu  -0.03

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     2.67  06 AM Thu  -0.04

Hart Ditch
Dyer                  12.0     1.96  07 AM Thu   0.00



Little Calumet River
Munster               12.0     5.25  07 AM Thu  -0.03
South Holland         16.5     5.10  06 AM Thu   0.00

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     0.79  07 AM Thu  -0.13

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     2.37  07 AM Thu  -0.10
Leonore               16.0     2.91  07 AM Thu  -0.18

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     5.85  07 AM Thu   0.18
Ottawa               463.0   459.56  06 AM Thu   0.01
La Salle              20.0    12.87  07 AM Thu   0.26

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     2.87  07 AM Thu  -0.03

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     4.94  06 AM Thu   0.04
Perryville            12.0     8.69  06 AM Thu  -0.39

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    13.14  07 AM Thu   0.90Moderate

Rock River
Rockton               10.0    10.03  06 AM Thu   0.03Moderate
Latham Park           10.0        M  M              MModerate
Rockford (Auburn St)   9.0     4.51  07 AM Thu   0.14
Byron                 13.0    12.16  07 AM Thu   0.19Advisory
Dixon                 16.0    13.72  06 AM Thu   0.35Advisory