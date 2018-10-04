Suspect rams into police car, shoots at police and police return fire

Posted 5:21 PM, October 4, 2018, by and , Updated at 05:56PM, October 4, 2018

CHICAGO -- Police fired shots at someone in a stolen car in the Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday afternoon after they shot at police.

Police said they tried to curb a silver Jeep that was traveling west on Argyle Street near Whipple Avenue around 4 p.m. The car struck a police vehicle as an officer tried to exit the car, and shots were fired at police. Police then returned fire.

An officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect got away and police continue to search for the suspects.

No further information was provided.