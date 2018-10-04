Lunchbreak: Homemade pickled blueberries, grapes and lemon ricotta
Daniel Sirko, general manager of Marché, a cheese and wine shop in downtown Glen Ellyn
Marché
496 N. Main St.
Glen Ellyn
630-790-8890
Events:
Classes ($45 per person) for October/November:
10/10 Mozzarella & burrata making
10/24 Cheese and hard cider tasting
11/6 Cheesey appetizers demo and tasting
11/24 Best of the Midwest cheese, charcuterie, beer and wine tasting
Recipes:
Pickled Blueberries
1 pint blueberries
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 cup water
1 cup sugar
1 whole vanilla bean
Stir sugar into vinegar and water sugar to dissolve. Mix in blueberries and vanilla bean. Let sit for at least 1 hour. Will keep refrigerated for up to two weeks. Flavors will intensify with time.
Pickled Grapes
2 cups grapes, tops and bottoms trimmed to expose flesh to the brine
1/2 cup champagne vinegar
1/2 cup water
1 cup sugar
3 – 4 cardamom pods
Stir sugar into vinegar and water sugar to dissolve. Mix in grapes and cardamom. Let sit for at least 1 hour. Will keep refrigerated for up to two weeks. Flavors will intensify with time.
Lemon Ricotta
1lb. good-quality ricotta cheese
zest of 1 lemon
Zest the lemon into the ricotta and stir. Let sit for one hour for flavors to blend.