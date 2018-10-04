× Lunchbreak: Homemade pickled blueberries, grapes and lemon ricotta

Daniel Sirko, general manager of Marché, a cheese and wine shop in downtown Glen Ellyn

Marché

496 N. Main St.

Glen Ellyn

630-790-8890

www.Marche496.com

Events:

Classes ($45 per person) for October/November:

10/10 Mozzarella & burrata making

10/24 Cheese and hard cider tasting

11/6 Cheesey appetizers demo and tasting

11/24 Best of the Midwest cheese, charcuterie, beer and wine tasting

Recipes:

Pickled Blueberries

1 pint blueberries

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup water

1 cup sugar

1 whole vanilla bean

Stir sugar into vinegar and water sugar to dissolve. Mix in blueberries and vanilla bean. Let sit for at least 1 hour. Will keep refrigerated for up to two weeks. Flavors will intensify with time.

Pickled Grapes

2 cups grapes, tops and bottoms trimmed to expose flesh to the brine

1/2 cup champagne vinegar

1/2 cup water

1 cup sugar

3 – 4 cardamom pods

Stir sugar into vinegar and water sugar to dissolve. Mix in grapes and cardamom. Let sit for at least 1 hour. Will keep refrigerated for up to two weeks. Flavors will intensify with time.

Lemon Ricotta

1lb. good-quality ricotta cheese

zest of 1 lemon

Zest the lemon into the ricotta and stir. Let sit for one hour for flavors to blend.