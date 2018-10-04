Joe Lewis discusses the Bears’ great start to the 2018 season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - With the week off, all fans have to talk about the Bears is positive.

No it's not hyperbole, the team was that good in the game before the bye week that rooters of the group are as fired up as they've been the past decade.

The offense was superb, the defense was as well, and the Bears walked off Soldier Field with a 48-10 win over the Buccaneers that kept them in first place in the NFC North. Some people in Chicago and around the country are talking playoffs, and a few bold prognosticators have even whispered Super Bowl.

Joe Lewis, the co-host of the "79th and Halas" podcast on The Barber's Chair Network, joined Sports Feed to discuss the hype around the team Thursday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch their discussion on the program in the video above or below.