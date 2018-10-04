× JCPenney to hire over 1,000 across Illinois ahead of holiday season

CHICAGO — JCPenney plans to hire 1,100 people across Illinois for the upcoming holiday season.

Hundreds of those positions are throughout Chicago.

The company will hire 350 people to handle everything from the check out line to a replenishment specialist. They will get up to a 25 percent discount on items.

JCPenney will hold its National Hiring Day event in stores nationwide on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

New this year, the company will offer reward packages to eight randomly-drawn associates.

The awards will include trips to Banff, Alberta, Canada, New York City and Miami.