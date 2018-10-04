Cubs fan writes 1,000-word apology letter after Brewers clinch division

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs 2018 playoff run lasted one game.

The Cubs were eliminated by the Colorado Rockies Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.

It was the second night in a row that the opposing team celebrated on the Cubs’ home field, after the division clinching victor by the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

The Cubs led the division for most of the season, but then it was lone in a tiebreaker game.

That meant extra homework for Marquette University freshman Nathan Marzion.

In May, the Cubs fan tweeted, “If the Brewers finish ahead of the Cubs this year I will write a 1,000 word apology letter and send it to everyone who likes this.”

Sign up to receive it here https://t.co/eZidoQfi5C — Nathan Marzion (@natemar3i0n) October 1, 2018

So now that the Brewers are division champions, Marzion had some writing to do.

The Milwaukee Brewers were among the more than 2,000 twitter users to like the post.

The Brewers tweeted that they received his two-page letter, and they thanked him for being a good sport.

Thanks, @natemar3i0n. We got our letter. We appreciate you being a good sport! Go Brewers! #OurCrewOurOctober pic.twitter.com/T66rAUirD4 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 3, 2018

In the letter Marzion apologized for doubting the Brewers and not giving them the respect they deserve.