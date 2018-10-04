CPD warns of attempted kidnapping of teen, says armed men forced her into van

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl told police she was able to escape from a kidnapping attempt Wednesday in the Morgan Park neighborhood after two men grabbed her and threw her into a van, police said Thursday.

The teen told the Chicago Police Department she was walking home from majorette practice around 5:30 p.m., and had just parted ways with a friend at a bus stop on 111th Place and Throop Street when two men grabbed her from behind, picked her up and tossed her into a tan Dodge four-door sedan. She said there was another man in the backseat holding a handgun.

After they drove a short distance, the victim said she was able to escape and run. She called her mother and together they went to police to report the incident.

Police described the suspects as:

A black man in his 20's with dark complexion, light brown eyes, with a left arm sleeve tattoo, wearing: blue jeans and an orange shirt

A black man in his 20s with light complexion, curly hair, wearing: white pants and red shirt

A black man in his 20's with medium brown complexion, a deep voice, wearing black ripped jeans and a blue shirt and had a cast on his knee

Police have no arrests in the case, and advise anyone with information to call (312) 747-8271.