Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday @ Ottawa

*Patrick Kane led the Hawks with 76 points last season, 24 more than any other player. However, he finished at a career-worst minus-20, the first time since 2008-09 he finished with a negative plus-minus. Kane’s minus-20 was the worst by a Blackhawks points leader since the NHL first started tracking the stat in 1967-68.

*Bobby Ryan begins his sixth season in Ottawa after spending six in Anaheim. He and new Blackhawk Chris Kunitz could both become 100-goal scorers in two conferences this season. Current Senator Marian Gaborik has already done it, but he opens the season on IR.

*Cam Ward joins Chicago after spending his entire career in Carolina. In his time in the Eastern Conference, he’s had success against the Senators. Since the 2014-15 season, Ward is 6-1-1 against Ottawa, going 2-1-1 in Canada’s capital city.

*The loss of Erik Karlsson figures to loom large for Ottawa, but the Sens also lost two of their other top six point scorers from last season (Mike Hoffman and Derick Brassard). Chicago returns 74.2 percent of its 2017-18 points, seventh fewest (St. Louis, 70.7).