Witness to shooting describes his attempt to save victim, onlookers laughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**Warning: Story contains graphic details**

CHICAGO – A regular day turned into a shocking experience for a man who wound up in the middle of a crime scene Tuesday.

As long as Jim Collins lives, he said he will never forget watching another man die.

Collins stopped into the McDonalds at 78th Street and Western Avenue, which he does three days a week before or after his job as an electrician.

As he was saying goodbye to some of the regulars, he heard the unmistakable sound of gunfire.

“I heard pop - pop, pop, pop,” he said. “You could definitely tell it wasn’t a car backfiring.”

Collins said he saw some people in the parking lot scatter. Others had gathered around a young African-American man who was faced down in a puddle.

Collins went to help.

“I could hear him moaning … I got down on the ground and no one was doing anything,” he said. “So I dragged him out of the puddle. … As soon as I pulled the jacket up (there were) spurts of blood. So I put my palm over it. At the same time, I glanced this way and I saw a kid taking a picture. … Someone else was laughing.”

Collins said none of the others tried to help and instead were talking about revenge.

As he continued to try to stop the bleeding, Collins said they began to get angry at him.

“The kids started crowding me and they were upset they couldn’t take a picture,” he said.

Police arrived soon after followed by paramedics.

“They got the guys away from me,” Collins said. They were like, ‘He’s trying to save your friend. Leave him alone.’”

The gunshot victim was rushed to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is identified as Fred Jackson, 28. Chicago police said Jackson was known to them.