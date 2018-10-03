× Strong/severe thunderstorms possible this evening across Chicago area

A line of thunderstorms will accompany a cold front as it moves east through our area this Wednesday evening with a few severe storms possible. The “window” for the greatest chance of storms here looks like it will be between 8PM to 1 or 2AM with storms across the city around midnight.

The timing of the front/thunderstorms arriving here this evening/overnight after the peak-heating hours diminishes the severe thunderstorm threat in our area, while areas to our north and west will be more prone to severe storms during the afternoon/early evening. The National Storm Prediction Center has the Chicago area under a Marginal Risk for severe storms with a good portion of Wisconsin into northeast Iowa under a Slight to Enhanced Risk (see headlined map).

The cold front/line of storms should be well south and east of our area by early Thursday.