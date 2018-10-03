Second suspect arrested in theft of 400 guns

CHICAGO — A second suspect wanted for the theft of hundreds of guns in Tennessee was arrested Wednesday.

The Midlothian Police Department says Roland Jackson, 24, was taken into custody with help from the Chicago Police Department.

Taveyan Turnbo, 18, was arrested Sunday night in Midlothian after someone reported suspicious activity involving a U-Haul truck.

Officers discovered nearly 400 guns that were stolen early Sunday morning from a UPS distribution center in Memphis.

Authorities said Jackson and Turnbo were planning to sell the guns in Chicago and had already sold three guns before officers arrived.