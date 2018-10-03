Pumpkin patch pop-up brings the farm, corn maze (with a bar) to Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — While kids are excitedly planning out their Halloween costumes, the big kids are getting excited over "Jack's Pumpkin Nights," a fall pop-up pumpkin patch in Goose Island with extra on tap for adults.

This isn't your kiddie pumpkin patch. The Jack's Pumpkin Nights pop-up is stocked with Game of Thrones references, axe-throwing, DJs and a corn maze leading to a spot at the hard cider bar.

"What do adults need? They need some fun!" creator Beth Bortz said. "Come through a corn maze and what do you find? A secret bar!"

The same Chicago couple that came up with "Frosty's Christmas Bar" decided to take a swing at Halloween and create a fun outdoor place for adults to bask in all things that make autumn great in Chicago.

But first, they had to find a way to bring the farm to the city. For weeks, it's been the steady hum of tractor trailers along North Avenue and Elston Avenue. The undertaking is perhaps a little more than they initially expected, with hay bales, pumpkins and cornstalks by the thousands creating a two-acre, fall-inspired wonderland against the backdrop of Chicago's skyline.

Jack's officially opens Thursday at 4 p.m., and already over 5,000 tickets have been sold online for its four-week run. While kids are welcome, things get boozier after 8 p.m.

Besides the fall-inspired hard ciders and beer, there will also be food trucks lining the perimeter of Jack's so you can grab a bite. Tickets are sold at the entrance along 1467 N. Elston, but visitors can get a discount by buying them online.