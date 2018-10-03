Police release video of suspect in Rogers Park slayings ahead of community meeting

CHICAGO — Chicago police released surveillance video Wednesday of a masked person suspected in two homicides in Rogers Park over the past week, as the seemingly random murders have left a community on edge.

Police published footage from September 30 of a person dressed in all black and a ski mask walking towards the 1400 block of West Sherwin, where 73-year-old Douglass Watts was shot in the head, and additional footage of the suspect fleeing down an alley.

Monday night, 24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowicz was also shot in the head as he walked near the lakefront in Loyola Park. After an initial investigation, police announced Tuesday that bullet casings from both shootings were a match, and the murders were likely committed by the same man. Police said there is no clear motive in either case.

Officials are expecting a big turnout Wednesday night for a special community meeting where local officials and police will update residents on the investigation and listen to their concerns. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Loyola Park Fieldhouse.

Alderman Joe Moore’s office is right around the corner from where Watts was killed. He says he won’t speculate on a possible motive but says police are doing everything they can.

"It does not appear robbery was a motive, so people of course are understandably concerned and frightened," Ald. Moore said.

Moore said the area is now "saturated" with police officers patrolling the lakefront. While urging residents to continue their daily routines, he said anyone with information should contact police.

Community activist Raul Montes, Jr. is also offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.