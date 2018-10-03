Minor River flooding in northern Illinois

Posted 11:46 AM, October 3, 2018, by

Recent rains have boosted runoff with flooding occurring on portions of the Pecatonica and Rock Rivers in northern Illinois. In addition to the Flood Warnings on the Rock and Pecatonica, the Rock River will approach flood also at Byron and Dixon as well as the Fox River at Algonquin and Montgomery where Flood Advisories are in effect. Segments of these rivers under flood warnings/advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Latest stages and flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Niles                 10.0     3.99  07 AM Wed  -0.72
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    13.03  07 AM Wed  -0.35

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     4.80  06 AM Wed   0.91
Gurnee                 7.0     4.59  06 AM Wed  -0.10
Lincolnshire          12.5     8.84  07 AM Wed   0.91
Des Plaines           15.0    10.73  07 AM Wed   0.67
River Forest          16.0     8.26  07 AM Wed  -0.28
Riverside              7.5     4.71  07 AM Wed  -0.05



Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater    9.5     8.26  06 AM Wed   1.08ADVISORY
Montgomery            13.0    12.49  07 AM Wed   0.31ADVISORY
Dayton                12.0     7.89  07 AM Wed   1.46

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    16.22  07 AM Wed  -1.47

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.61  07 AM Wed  -0.30

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.33  07 AM Wed   0.09
Shorewood              6.5     3.29  07 AM Wed   1.12

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     3.29  06 AM Wed  -0.03
Foresman              18.0     4.41  07 AM Wed   0.01
Chebanse              16.0     2.46  07 AM Wed  -0.04
Iroquois              18.0     4.10  07 AM Wed  -0.03



Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     2.95  07 AM Wed  -0.01

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     2.76  07 AM Wed  -0.01
Kouts                 11.0     3.68  07 AM Wed  -0.07
Shelby                 9.0     4.35  07 AM Wed  -0.07
Momence                5.0     1.48  07 AM Wed   0.00
Wilmington             6.5     1.02  07 AM Wed  -0.03

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     2.72  06 AM Wed   0.05

Hart Ditch
Dyer                  12.0     1.96  07 AM Wed  -0.01



Little Calumet River
Munster               12.0     5.28  07 AM Wed  -0.04
South Holland         16.5     5.10  05 AM Wed  -0.05

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     0.92  07 AM Wed   0.00

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     2.46  07 AM Wed  -0.02
Leonore               16.0     3.10  07 AM Wed   0.08

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     5.76  07 AM Wed   0.77
Ottawa               463.0   459.55  06 AM Wed   0.55
La Salle              20.0    12.60  07 AM Wed   0.87

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     2.91  07 AM Wed  -0.53

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     4.89  06 AM Wed   1.22
Perryville            12.0     9.08  06 AM Wed   1.22

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    12.24  07 AM Wed   0.52 MINOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     9.98  06 AM Wed   0.70 MINOR
Latham Park           10.0        M  M              M MINOR
Rockford (Auburn St)   9.0     4.37  07 AM Wed   0.73
Byron                 13.0    11.97  07 AM Wed   0.96ADVISORY
Dixon                 16.0    13.36  06 AM Wed   1.12ADVISORY