× Minor River flooding in northern Illinois

Recent rains have boosted runoff with flooding occurring on portions of the Pecatonica and Rock Rivers in northern Illinois. In addition to the Flood Warnings on the Rock and Pecatonica, the Rock River will approach flood also at Byron and Dixon as well as the Fox River at Algonquin and Montgomery where Flood Advisories are in effect. Segments of these rivers under flood warnings/advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Latest stages and flood forecasts for Chicago-area rivers issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…