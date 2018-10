Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Megan Mullally, Karen Walker from "Will and Grace," and her real life husband Nick Offerman, best known from "Parks and Recreation," were at "Prime and Provisions" on LaSalle Street for a reception in honor of their cover story in Michigan Avenue Magazine.

Later, they went over to the Chicago Theater where they put on a Q&A for fans.

Dean Richards talked with them on the red carpet.

