Martha Wash stars in WaistWatchers The Musical!

Martha Wash (‘It’s Raining Men, and “Everybody Dance Now”) is starring in WaistWatchers The Musical!, now playing at the Royal George Theatre. The musical takes a lighthearted and hilarious look at women dealing with their relationship to food, friendship and fitness, while celebrating the transformative power of female friendship on the journey to self-acceptance.
WaistWatchers The Musical! performances are as follows: Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The musical runs through November 4th.
Royal George Theater
1641 N Halsted St
Chicago
For more information on WaistWatchers The Musical! and to purchase tickets, please visit:
www.waistwatchersthemusical.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/WWtheMusical
Instagram: www.instagram.com/wwthemusical
Twitter: https://twitter.com/wwthemusical
Follow Martha Wash on social media:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/themarthawash