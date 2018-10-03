Lunchbreak: Scallops with guanciale vinaigrette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Peter DeRuvo

Corporate Executive Chef, Davanti Enoteca

http://www.davantienoteca.com/chicago

Davanti Enoteca (Four locations)

ILLINOIS:

1359 West Taylor Street

Chicago, IL 60607

312.226.5550

800 Hillgrove Avenue

Western Springs, IL

708.783.1060

CALIFORNIA:

12955 El Camino Real (At Del Mar Highlands Town Center)

Del Mar, CA 92130

858.519.5060

1655 India Street (Little Italy)

San Diego, CA 92101

619.237.9606

Event:

Nose to Tail Wine Dinner

WHAT: Davanti Enoteca on Taylor will be hosting a special Nose to Tail Wine Dinner featuring 6 courses each paired with a different wine.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 17th at 6:30 P.M.

COST: $68/person + tax and gratuity

RSVP: 312.226.5550

Recipe:

Seared Diver Scallops + Guanciale vinaigrette + Cavolo Nero + Roe

Ingredients :

8 each U10 Diver Scallops & Shells

1 lb Guanciale brunoise [finely diced] (Italian cured meat product prepared from pork jowl or cheeks)

¼ cup Sherry Vinegar

1 Shallot, finely minced

1 bunch of Tuscan Black Kale (“Cavolo nero” is also known as black kale, black cabbage, Tuscan kale and is a cousin to the popular Italian vegetable cavolo fiore, similar to cauliflower)

2 tbsp finely chopped Italian parsley

2 tbsp honey

1 clove garlic, minced

½ tsp chili flakes

2 oz Prosecco

2 tsp. lemon juice

Trout roe (caviar) - 1/4 teaspoon for each scallop

Salt & pepper

Procedure:

Clean adductor mussel from scallops and reserve shells. To clean fresh scallops, you will first need to pry the shell open and then thoroughly clean the scallop. By rinsing the scallop and removing any dirt, membrane, and side muscle, your scallop will be ready to cook. You can search online for easy-step-by-step instructions regarding how to clean, etc.

Vinaigrette:

Cut guanciale (pork jowl or cheeks) into small cubes.

In a sauté pan on low heat, add guanciale and cook at low temperature stirring constantly to render out the liquid fat until guanciale is crispy, but not burnt. Remove the crispy bits and reserve. Save the liquid fat, you should get about 2/3 of a cup.

On medium heat, sauté the finely minced shallots and add to liquid fat. Whisk in sherry vinegar, parsley and honey.

Chop kale and in the same pan, sauté with garlic and chili flakes. Next, deglaze pan with Prosecco and lemon juice. Set aside.

Season scallops with salt and freshly ground pepper; in a very hot cast iron skillet, sear scallops till golden brown, two minutes per side. Remove and reserve for plating.

Arrange open scallop shells on plate; top each shell with two tablespoons of chopped kale and place seared scallop on top of kale. Spoon the warm guanciale vinaigrette on top of scallops and sprinkle reserved crispy guanciale over top. Finish with ¼ teaspoon of trout roe.

Immediately eat and enjoy the fruits of the sea!!!!! Bon appetito!