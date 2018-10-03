× Defense to rest Wednesday in Jason Van Dyke trial

CHICAGO — Defense attorneys are expected to rest their case Wednesday in the trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with murdering Laquan McDonald.

Prosecutors may call rebuttal witnesses Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, 2650 S. California Ave.

Van Dyke, 40, took the stand Tuesday to say he only shot McDonald after the teen refused to drop his knife and continued to advance at the officer. Van Dyke’s testimony contradicts previous eyewitnesses, who said McDonald was walking away from police when Van Dyke opened fire.

Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery for shooting McDonald 16 times on Oct. 20, 2014.