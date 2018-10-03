Ex-teacher from suburban school under investigation for crimes against children

WILMETTE, Ill. — An ex-Loyola Academy teacher is under investigation for “alleged internet crimes against children.” His current school district in Highland Park placed him on administrative leave.

Both Loyola Academy in Wilmette and North Shore Academy in Highland Park sent letters to parents stating that a criminal investigation was underway involving the teacher. Neither district has provided specific details about what the teacher may have done.

WGN News is not naming the man because he has not been charged.

The man taught English at Loyola from 2011 to 2014 and was a scholastic bowl moderator off and on between 2004 and 2014.

The teacher currently works at North Shore Academy. District officials said there’s no information to suggest he did anything to harm any North Shore students. The school nonetheless removed the teacher from the classroom and put him on administrative leave.

Officials said the man is not cooperating with an internal investigation. They are recommending he be fired.

Loyola Academy officials sent an email to alumni that calls the news concerning but insists “the safety, security and well-being of our students are and always will be our highest priority.”

Both districts are cooperating with the investigation and said anyone with information should contact Det. Jamie Medina at the Glenview Police Department at 847-901-6145.