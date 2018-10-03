Crash involving semi, motorcycle causing back-ups on eastbound I-80

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOLIET, Ill. -- One lane is now open on eastbound Interstate 80 just east of Richard Street following a crash involving a semi truck and a motorcycle. Earlier Wednesday morning, all lanes were shut down.

Illinois State Police say the motorcycle went under the semi truck and both vehicles became engulfed in flames in the crash. The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The semi, which was carrying frozen chicken, was still smoldering from as crews worked to tow it away.

Traffic is being diverted at US 52 ahead of the crash but traffic is still moving slowly. There are also gapers delays on the I-80 westbound trip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.