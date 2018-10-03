× Attorney Avenatti says new witness saw Kavanaugh ‘spike the punch’ at parties

As the FBI investigates the past of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, another witness is coming forward.

On Wednesday, Attorney Michael Avenatti announced he had a sworn statement from an unidentified woman who said she has witnessed some of the activities that Kavanaugh is accused of doing during his teens and college years.

Yet another accuser has come forward (see sworn stmt below). She is prepared to meet with the FBI today and disclose multiple facts and witnesses. pic.twitter.com/eNsCAau6no — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 3, 2018

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee that Kavanaugh threw her on a bed and tried to rape her when they were teenagers.

Avenatti is providing a statement from a woman who said she has known Ford, Kavanaugh, his friend Mark Judge, and his accuser Julie Swetnick for decades.

In it, she said she believes both Ford and Swetnick are honest and truthful.

She says she has been to at least 20 parties that Kavanaugh and Judge also attended.

“I know many instances during these house parties where Brett and Mark would drink excessively and be overly aggressive and verbally abusive toward girls,” she said. “This conduct included inappropriate physical contact with girls of a sexual nature.”

She said she saw Kavanaugh “spike the punch” at parties with “Quaaludes and/or grain alcohol.”

“I understood this was being done for the purpose of making girls more likely to engage in sexual acts and less likely to say ‘No,’” she said. “I am aware of other inappropriate conduct by Brett Kavanaugh but do not feel comfortable stating it at this time in this declaration.”

Avenatti said this woman is “prepared to meet with the FBI today and disclose multiple facts and witnesses.”