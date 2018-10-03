× Addison Russell suspended 40 games by Major League Baseball for violation of Domestic Violence policy

CHICAGO – One day after the Cubs’ 2018 season came to an end, Major League Baseball has concluded their investigation into Addison Russell.

On Wednesday, the league announced that the shortstop has been suspended for 40 games for a violation of the league’s joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse policy. This concludes an over year-long investigation into claims made by Russell’s ex-wife Melisa Reidy-Russell.

This suspension is retroactive to September 21st, when Russell was placed on administrative leave by the MLB. Russell has agreed not to appeal the decision made by the league.

“Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Russell violated the Policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will cover 40 games,” said commissioner Rob Manfred in a release by the MLB.

The allegations first surfaced in a comment on an Instagram post in June of 2017, which prompted an investigation by the MLB. Not much was heard of the investigation through the rest of the 2017 and most of the 2018 season, until an essay written by Reidy-Russell was posted on September 20th, which went into more detail on the alleged domestic abuse.

Russell was placed on paid administrative league by the MLB the next day and remained there till the end of the season.