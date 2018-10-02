Woman injured in fatal crash says she’s thankful she and her family were spared

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A woman who was injured in a four-car crash on the South Side that killed three people, including a 3-year-old boy, and injured two others said she's thanking God that she and her family were spared.

The Chicago Fire Department said the accident happened around 7 p.m. Monday on 69th and Loomis streets in Englewood.

Police said they saw a silver-colored sedan traveling at a high speed and driving erratically on 69th Street. They turned on their lights and followed the car, which continued driving eastbound on 69th Street. Police then stopped following the vehicle. The car kept going and failed to stop at a red light at Loomis Street and struck a vehicle. Police said the impact caused that vehicle to strike two other cars that were stopped at the light.

Cabari Turner, 3, Antonio Cowan, 24, and Chrishawn Turner, 25, were killed. The 3-year-old was thrown from one of the vehicles, killing him.

Three others were injured, including a 2-year-old girl and a 43-year-old woman, who was transported to an area hospital for neck and back pain.

Shatorry Jessup was one of the people injured in the crash. She suffered a minor concussion, but her boyfriend and 6-year-old son who were in the car with her were not injured.

"We heard just like a 'boom' and then car next to us was getting hit and then before you knew it, it was coming over to us," she said. "I'mm so, so, so deeply sorry for the ones that didn't make it. It's so unfortunate."

Police and witnesses said they driver they believe who caused the crash ran away. Police said they found a gun and empty shell casings in the abandoned car. No one is in custody.

“Basically it started with gun violence and then went into something else. Now you had innocent people that had nothing to do with anything, kids that had a whole life ahead of them and they’re gone. Yeah, that upset me as a mother,” Jessup said.

Jessup said she’s also upset that her 6-year-old son had to see a lifeless body lying in the streets.

The investigation is ongoing.