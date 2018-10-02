× What is the warmest state in the U.S.?

Dear Tom,

I have a bet with a friend: What is the warmest state in the United States? I say Florida, and my friend says Hawaii.

— Georgia Wittford, Chicago

Dear Georgia,

You win the bet. Averaged through the year, Florida is the warmest state among the 50 states, and Hawaii ranks second-warmest. Third place goes to Louisiana and fourth to Texas, followed by Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina and Arkansas.

It’s true that Hawaii is the warmest state during the winter, but it falls out of contention during other seasons, especially summer. Surrounded by the Pacific Ocean whose waters keep summer temperatures from rising too high, Hawaii remains comfortably warm in the summer, but temperatures climb considerably higher in several stateside states: Louisiana, Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Arkansas, and several others.