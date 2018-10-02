× WGN-TV PRESENTS ALL-NEW “STORIES OF HOPE: FACING BREAST CANCER” IN SUPPORT OF BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

CHICAGO, October 2, 2018 – In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will present an all-new “Stories of Hope: Facing Breast Cancer” on Monday, October 15 at 8:30 p.m. CT. The half-hour special will also be streamed live on WGNTV.com. An encore will be seen Sunday, October 21 at 12N CT on CLTV.

WGN’s Dina Bair and Dean Richards will host the special featuring inspiring survivor stories. The special will also feature discussions with doctors and healthcare professionals about the latest advancements in breast cancer diagnosis and innovative treatments, as well as regaining one’s life after a diagnosis.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease through early detection, education and support services.

